Comanche Nation Chairman receives 2022 Chairman’s Leadership Award

COMANCHE NATION, Okla. (KSWO) - The chairman of the Comanche Nation received a national award for leadership on Tuesday.

Chairman Mark Woommavovah received the “2022 Chairman’s Leadership Award” for rebuilding communities through self-reliance.

The award was presented by the National Indian Gaming Association while the Chairman was at the Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas.

The chairman said he was proud to receive the award, which was all thanks to the staff’s teamwork at Comanche Nation Entertainment, and the value they bring to the Comanche Nation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.