Cotton County grassfire started by 4-wheeler

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple fire departments were dispatched to a grass fire in Cotton County around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning near North 2450 road and 1810 road.

Officials with Cotton County Emergency Management said a 4-wheeler started the fire by accident.

The grass fire burned a portion of a cotton field before traveling into a wooded area.

No structures were threatened.

Walters, Geronimo, Devol, and Chattanooga Fire departments were all on the scene and had the fire contained by 3:30 p.m.

