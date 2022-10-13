Cotton County grassfire started by 4-wheeler
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple fire departments were dispatched to a grass fire in Cotton County around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning near North 2450 road and 1810 road.
Officials with Cotton County Emergency Management said a 4-wheeler started the fire by accident.
The grass fire burned a portion of a cotton field before traveling into a wooded area.
No structures were threatened.
Walters, Geronimo, Devol, and Chattanooga Fire departments were all on the scene and had the fire contained by 3:30 p.m.
Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.