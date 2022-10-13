Crews respond to highway crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency crews were on the scene of a highway crash Wednesday evening.

It happened a little after 5 p.m. at Post Oak Road and Highway 62.

There a white truck was headed west towards Indiahoma when it slowed to make a turn - at which point a van failed to slow and hit the back of the truck.

The truck then spun into a nearby pickup.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported no injuries in the crash.

