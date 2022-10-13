Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Crews respond to highway crash

Emergency crews were on the scene of a highway crash Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews were on the scene of a highway crash Wednesday evening.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency crews were on the scene of a highway crash Wednesday evening.

It happened a little after 5 p.m. at Post Oak Road and Highway 62.

There a white truck was headed west towards Indiahoma when it slowed to make a turn - at which point a van failed to slow and hit the back of the truck.

The truck then spun into a nearby pickup.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported no injuries in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It comes after a Crime Stoppers tip alerted authorities about the photo which was posted to...
Elgin school employee arrested for indecent exposure
Friday night, you can view the moon and Mars together in a single pair of binoculars.
Catch the moon and Mars together this week
The resolution is in response to a statement from President Biden on September 18 in which he...
Sen. Lankford calls for end to vaccine mandates for federal employees, military
Cache City Council consider approval for $27.5 million bond for Cache Public School renovations.
Cache City Council consider approval for $27.5 million bond for Cache Public School renovations.
Chicago police believe they have found the remains of a landlord of a boarding house who was...
Missing landlord’s remains found in freezer, police say

Latest News

Police in Fletcher are trying to track down two men who they said attempted to break in to an...
Fletcher Police searching for suspects who tried to steal ATM
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Quiet end to the workweek with a strong cold front arriving on Sunday
Altus City Council Ward 4 Candidates: Brodie Butchee and William Mickley.
Altus City Council Ward 4 Candidates: Brodie Butchee and William Mickley
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 10/12/22