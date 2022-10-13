First Alert Forecast | 10/13AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Thursday! Today’s forecast is simple, it’s going to be a quiet weather day! Skies will remain mostly sunny with light north winds at 5 to 15mph. High temperatures will only rise into the upper 70s for all locations, which is cooler than yesterday, yes, but in fact, it’s actually average and where we should be for mid-October standards.

Temperatures to start tomorrow morning will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. With sunshine and southwest winds, temperatures by the afternoon will rise into the mid 80s.

As moisture creeps back into our area, daytime highs will continue to warm as we head into the weekend. Saturday will be well above average as highs are looking to soar into the upper 80s to low 90s. Cloud cover will increase as the day goes on but precipitation chances look to hold off for most of the day.

With sufficient moisture overhead, showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop during the afternoon across central Oklahoma. Rain coverage will increase, and so will the storm chances, Saturday evening and overnight. The good news with these rain chances, some locations could receive an inch or so of rain. However, the bad news, not everyone is expected to get that much rain so the drought will likely continue!

Cooler air will filter in behind the cold front allowing for a drastic drop in temperatures. Highs starting Sunday afternoon and lasting through mid next week will drop into the 60s. During this time, morning temperatures will fall into the 30s/40s!

Have a great Thursday! -LW

