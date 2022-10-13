Fletcher Police searching for suspects who tried to steal ATM

FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - Police in Fletcher are trying to track down two men who they said attempted to break in to an ATM machine on Highway 277. They need your help to catch them.

Law enforcement is still searching for two white men who stole a truck in Lawton and then used it in Fletcher to try to steal a Liberty National Bank ATM early Tuesday morning.

A bystander took video showing two men using a pick-up truck stolen out of Lawton in the attempted heist. They attach chains to the vehicle and the ATM machine.

They try to pull away but it doesn’t work, so the suspects drive a short distance away and turn off their headlights. A couple seconds later, they pull up to the ATM to try again.

Fletcher’s Police Chief Jason DeLonais said the pair wanted to pull the face off the machine in order to grab any cash inside.

“It’s really brazen,” DeLonais said. “I mean, they didn’t just do it once. They took a couple, three or four times, to try to yank this and in the video, you can hear the narrative from the citizen that saw it. That’s right there on the highway, like everybody can see you do that, and that’s really unusual.”

911 dispatch alerted Corporal Chris Woodall about an automatic alarm going off at the ATM.

He said he was shocked the truck was still there when he got to the scene.

“My education, experience and training just kind of took over, and instinct, from my experience in law enforcement and training,” Woodall said. “That’s when I started to pursue in my vehicle and just came back and started processing the scene.”

One suspect ran, heading south. Woodall chased the other suspect, who went north. Both disappeared into the dense fog.

Woodall said he believes these are experienced criminals.

“It’s not if, but when we do find these two individuals, they’re probably going to have a history of crime and that needs to be addressed and taken into account whenever sentencing is done,” Woodall said.

DeLonais said he’s grateful for Woodall’s quick response and the citizens who called it in.

“We can’t guarantee results, but we can guarantee maximum effort on this,” DeLonais said. “We’re not going to stand for this kind of crime taking place in Fletcher. We’re going to do everything we can to bring these guys in.”

The department requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The agency sent a special agent, who helped provide expertise.

The truck was seized and impounded for the investigation.

If you have any information about the suspects, you’re asked to to contact the Fletcher Police Department. You can remain anonymous.

