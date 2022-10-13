Governor Stitt announce new state leadership appointments

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Some shakeups to state leadership Thursday, after Governor Stitt announced a pair of agency appointments.

First up. the governor announced Steben Harpe as the new Executive Director of the Department of Corrections.

Harpe has previously served as Oklahoma’s Chief Operating Officer.

In addition to that role, Harpe has had a history of leadership positions in the state, serving with the Office of Management and Enterprise Services and acting as the Deputy Secretary of Digital Transformation.

And Harpe’s seat will not be an empty one, after Governor Stitt also announced the appointment of John Suter to take over as Oklahoma’s Chief Operating Officer.

Suter has a long history of leadership in various energy companies and said he is looking forward to working with the Governor to, “optimize efficiency in state government.”

