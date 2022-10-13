Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Governor Stitt announce new state leadership appointments

Some shakeups to state leadership Thursday, after Governor Stitt announced a pair of agency appointments.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Some shakeups to state leadership Thursday, after Governor Stitt announced a pair of agency appointments.

First up. the governor announced Steben Harpe as the new Executive Director of the Department of Corrections.

Harpe has previously served as Oklahoma’s Chief Operating Officer.

In addition to that role, Harpe has had a history of leadership positions in the state, serving with the Office of Management and Enterprise Services and acting as the Deputy Secretary of Digital Transformation.

And Harpe’s seat will not be an empty one, after Governor Stitt also announced the appointment of John Suter to take over as Oklahoma’s Chief Operating Officer.

Suter has a long history of leadership in various energy companies and said he is looking forward to working with the Governor to, “optimize efficiency in state government.”

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It comes after a Crime Stoppers tip alerted authorities about the photo which was posted to...
Elgin school employee arrested for indecent exposure
The resolution is in response to a statement from President Biden on September 18 in which he...
Sen. Lankford calls for end to vaccine mandates for federal employees, military
Emergency crews were on the scene of a highway crash Wednesday evening.
Crews respond to highway crash
Police in Fletcher are trying to track down two men who they said attempted to break in to an...
Fletcher Police searching for suspects who tried to steal ATM
Chicago police believe they have found the remains of a landlord of a boarding house who was...
Missing landlord’s remains found in freezer, police say

Latest News

The Oklahoma Parkinson's Alliance visited Lawton Thursday, as part of their annual blitz, where...
Oklahoma Parkinson’s Alliance visits Lawton to spread awareness
The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers as they get ready for this...
‘Holiday in the Park’ looking for volunteers
Interview: Arts for All Gala committee member previews upcoming event
Interview: Arts for All Gala committee member previews upcoming event
The chairman of the Comanche Nation received a national award for leadership on Tuesday.
Comanche Nation Chairman receives 2022 Chairman’s Leadership Award