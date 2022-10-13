Expert Connections
'Holiday in the Park' looking for volunteers

The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers as they get ready for this...
The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers as they get ready for this year's Holiday in the Park.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers as they get ready for this year’s Holiday in the Park.

The annual holiday display is coming back to Elmer Thomas Park.

Officials aim to make this year’s bigger than ever, with plenty of lights, displays and activities for the community.

They want to offer a place for visitors to make lasting memories.

“We want to give our community, our young people, our kids, things to do. We want to create an opportunity where they can create memories,” Taron Epp of the Chamber of Commerce said.

Volunteers will meet up this weekend at the park’s Holiday House-- both Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

In addition, they’ll be meeting the 5th of November from 9-to-3 to put up the skating rink.

