Interview: Arts for All Gala committee member previews upcoming event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The annual Arts for All Gala is taking place in November, with the theme being “Reunited and It Feels So Good,” to celebrate the return of in-person festivities.

7News spoke with Kaley Patterson Dorsey, an Arts for All Gala committee member, about the upcoming event, what they’re most excited about, and what participants can expect.

The Arts for All Gala kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 4th, at the Great Plains Coliseum. Individual tickets cost $60 and can be purchased online. Additionally, the event has various sponsorships, ranging from $750 to $5,000.

After hosting the event virtually for the past two years due to the pandemic, officials with the gala are excited to be face-to-face with participants again.

The gala will be 70′s inspired, with the evening dress being anything 70′s from disco to rock. There will be food, live entertainment, a silent auction, a live auction, and much more. Plus, every penny raised will be distributed to Arts for All member groups to keep the arts in the community and schools alive.

For more information on the Arts for All Gala, you can visit their site here.

