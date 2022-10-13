LETA Holiday Yard of the Month voting begins

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fall is here and winter is quickly approaching, but the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority’s Yard of the Month contest continues!

During the colder months here in Lawton, LETA switches its contest focus from landscaping to holiday decorations!

According to officials from the city of Lawton, starting in November judges will begin voting on yards based on how they are decorated for the holiday that month.

So, break out your pumpkins and your giant Santa Claus and get to work!

LETA will vote on Halloween yards at their meeting in November and then vote for the best Thanksgiving and Christmas yard in the months to follow.

Each monthly winner will receive a $100 gift card and a commemorative holiday Yard of the Month sign to proudly display in their yard.

If you are interested in nominating a yard, please send an email to caitlin.gatlin@lawtonok.gov.

Nominations must include the yard’s physical address, a photo of the yard, the name of the resident, and a valid telephone number where they can be reached.

For additional information, call (580) 581-3301.

