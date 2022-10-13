Expert Connections
Oklahoma Parkinson’s Alliance visits Lawton to spread awareness

The Oklahoma Parkinson's Alliance visited Lawton Thursday, as part of their annual blitz, where...
The Oklahoma Parkinson's Alliance visited Lawton Thursday, as part of their annual blitz, where they spread awareness of the disease, as well as get patients of Parkinson's up to date on the latest medicine.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Parkinson’s Alliance visited Lawton Thursday, as part of their annual blitz, where they spread awareness of the disease, as well as get patients of Parkinson’s up to date on the latest medicine.

Organizers began the Blitz earlier this month, planning to visit 25 cities in 25 days.

Thursday they met with Parkinson’s patients at the Western Hills Church.

It wasn’t only patients in attendance though, Lawton Mayor Stan Booker was also there to enshrine their mission as a month of awareness.

“Our mission is to inspire hope and to transform the lives of Parkinson’s patients. And, Mayor Stan Booker gave us a proclamation today, making October Parkinson’s Awareness month for Lawton Oklahoma,” said Rob Rooker the southwest Oklahoma director of the Oklahoma Parkinson’s Alliance.

Rooker said many people go undiagnosed with Parkinson’s due to the difficulty to test for the disease.

For more information about the Alliance’s mission, and where they’re headed next, click here.

Interview: Arts for All Gala committee member previews upcoming event
