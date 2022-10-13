Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Woman wins lottery after ‘the spirit told her’ to buy last-minute ticket

A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash...
A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash 5 drawing.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash 5 drawing.

“It was late at night, and I was lying in bed, and the spirit just told me to go online and buy one,” Stephanie Israel told the NC Education Lottery. “There was only four minutes left until the drawing.”

Israel, 39, bought the ticket on the lottery’s website. The next morning, she received an email saying she won $501,444 before taxes.

“When I went in and saw it, I screamed for like 20 minutes,” she said. “I think I scared my family a little bit.”

Israel said she wants to use her winnings to invest in her family’s future.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It comes after a Crime Stoppers tip alerted authorities about the photo which was posted to...
Elgin school employee arrested for indecent exposure
The resolution is in response to a statement from President Biden on September 18 in which he...
Sen. Lankford calls for end to vaccine mandates for federal employees, military
Emergency crews were on the scene of a highway crash Wednesday evening.
Crews respond to highway crash
Police in Fletcher are trying to track down two men who they said attempted to break in to an...
Fletcher Police searching for suspects who tried to steal ATM
Chicago police believe they have found the remains of a landlord of a boarding house who was...
Missing landlord’s remains found in freezer, police say

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
FILE - The panel is expected to include new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its...
LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump’s ‘staggering betrayal’
New York City investigators seize more than $9 million in fentanyl, largest fentanyl seizure in...
Authorities seize more than 300K pills, 20 lbs. of powder fentanyl
President Joe Biden returns a salute as he exits Air Force One at Philadelphia International...
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks as White House aims to speed up pace of building infrastructure