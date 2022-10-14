Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Strong cold front ushers in numerous showers and storms over the weekend

Patchy frost possible Wednesday morning
First Alert Weather 5pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and a slower-to-cool evening with overnight lows falling into the mid 50s.

Weekend Forecast

On Saturday, mostly sunny with highs soaring into the low 90s ahead of a strong cold front. A stray storm can’t be ruled out during the afternoon, but models are suggesting it remains quiet up until sunset. Following sunset, a few storms will begin firing up across southwest Oklahoma with a small window between 7:00 pm and 2:00 am for storms to become strong-to-severe. The main threat for storms that become severe include: wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to the size of half dollars, and heavy downpours that could create localized flooding.

On Sunday, scattered-to-numerous showers and isolated storms continue behind the front with the highest coverage moving south of the Red River late in the afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts will vary between 0.25 - 1.50′' by the time skies gradually clear.

We are tracking another shot of cool Canadian air that only allows temperatures to warm into the low 60s on Tuesday. There will be a chance for patchy frost across much of Texoma on Wednesday morning. It is suggested to cover cold sensitive plants and crops the night before to prevent any damage from occurring.

