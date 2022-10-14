Altus City Council Ward 4 Candidates: Randy Kay and CJ Morris

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Randy Kay and CJ Morris both want to see the City of Altus thrive not just for themselves but for everyone who lives in the city.

Kay served in the Airforce for 30 years and retired from Altus Airforce Base last year.

“We decide to call Altus our home, so we stayed here. So when we decided to call Altus our home we should try to make our area better,” Kay said.

Morris said he has no personal gain in running for this seat, and his background will help make Altus better for residents.

“I’m blue collar, I work 8 to 5 every day, I don’t own a business in town. So nothing I do for the city would benefit me personally. It will all go towards the people of Altus and that’s that,” Morris said.

The hot topic in Altus right now is the water issues, and both candidates want to address it.

“Sourcing other water areas, or getting new wells dug so we don’t have to worry about possibly not having water to drink. So obviously everything is about water, so if don’t have water Altus is not going to be here,” kay said.

Morris said he was the youngest Water Treatment Supervisor in the State of Oklahoma, at the Altus water treatment plant for 4 years. He thinks it will benefit Altus to switch over to well water.

“Southwest Oklahoma sits on one of the largest aquifers in the world. So we have water here, we don’t have to rely so much on surface water. When we get into droughts like we always do our water quality goes down,” Morris said.

Both candidates are also focusing on other issues. Kay said according to the last census, Altus is at about 19,000 people and he believes the population is decreasing.

“A better Altus is an Altus that is growing, so we have to do something to attract businesses that want to come here. So our unemployment rate is less than three percent here in Altus. So we don’t have people to work jobs, so if we bring jobs in we need to bring people in. So a better Altus is a growing Altus,” Kay said.

Morris said the City of Altus is at about a 10 percent deficit for city employee pay and they want to do something about it.

“Our police department is at anywhere between 12 and 18 percent lower than the national average for a department this size. And there is kind of a breakdown in pay for the city employees and a lot of people are leaving and going to these bigger companies. And without our city employees or police department this city won’t survive,” Morris said.

