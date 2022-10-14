Expert Connections
Altus high speed car chase on U.S. 62

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ALUTS, Okla. (KSWO) - A high-speed car chase down Highway 62 ended in a wreck in Altus on Friday.

When Altus police tried to stop 24-year-old Datravious Lyons on Navajoe Street, he took off, accelerating to speeds around 80 miles an hour on Broadway.

The chase reached got up to 130 miles per hour before police were able to spike Lyon’s tire, sending his car into a ditch off US 62.

Lyons reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest for driving without a license. He has since been arrested, and police said he’s facing possible charges for eluding a traffic stop, speeding, and possession of marijuana.

Altus Police said no one was injured in this incident, but other charges may still be filed pending an investigation.

