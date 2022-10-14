Charges filed against woman accused of harboring Michael Timms

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Charges have been filed against a Lawton woman in connection to the arrest of Michael Timms on Oct. 3. According to court documents, Tenasha Haith was arrested on Oct. 3, after officers with the Lawton Police Department found her harboring Michael Timms, a fugitive charged with murder in the second degree.

On Oct. 3, officers received a Crime Stoppers tip that Timms had been spotted in a room at the Motel 6 on Lee. Upon arrival, they observed Timms and a woman, later identified as Haith, coming and going from the room.

When the officers attempted to apprehend Timms he took off but was taken into custody after a short pursuit. Haith was also detained at that time.

While executing a search of the room, officers located a large amount of drug paraphernalia, including a mirror on the bedside table with loose Methamphetamine on it. On the bed, officers found more paraphernalia and a bag containing a large quantity of Methamphetamine.

According to the court documents, all of the drugs and paraphernalia were accessible to Haith’s 3 children, all under the age of 14, who were living in the room.

Haith has been charged with 2 felony counts, one for child neglect and one for harboring a fugitive from justice. She also faces one misdemeanor count for possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Her bond has been set for $50,000.

Timms has been charged with second-degree murder, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. His bond was set for $250,000.

