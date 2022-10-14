Expert Connections
City to Improve Lakes, Attract Visitors

By Pepper Purpura
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The city wants Lawton’s lakes to become an attraction in southwest Oklahoma and is working on a plan to draw people to them.

“We need to save our lakes and savor the natural beauty that we have here in Lawton,” Lawtonka lake-dweller Cathy Hilgendorf said.

That natural beauty is what keeps her near the shore, and the City of Lawton wants everyone else to see it too.

“We want to be competitive, but we also want those... both of our lakes to be considered as destinations here in southwest Oklahoma,” deputy city manager Dewayne Burk said.

The city is developing a master plan to add amenities that will serve the community and attract visitors to Lake Lawtonka and Lake Ellsworth.

“One of the goals of this master plan is to provide us a guide and an outline for what the revenue generating capabilities are for the lakes,” Burk said.

Hilgendorf said she’s already noticed some small changes.

“They’re already working on the things I think need to be worked on, they’re keeping the roads clean.”

The goal is to have a completed plan by the end of November.

“If we’re lucky and we do it the right way then they would be a revenue generating mechanism for the city of Lawton,” Burk said.

To make sure their plans serve the community, the city is inviting people to stop by the banquet room of City Hall on Monday after 5:30 P.M. to voice their ideas.

“This is a forum that allows the citizens and the people that use the lake from surrounding areas an opportunity to come and have a voice in what the city does with those lakes moving forward,” Burk said.

