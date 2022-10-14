Dream Flights treats Veterans to unique flights in historic aircraft

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A pair of senior Veterans were treated to a unique flight Friday, taking to the skies in a refurbished World War 2 Biplane.

Randy Freeman and Kevin Chartier were brought out to the Lawton Airport for the flight, where they flew in an open-cockpit biplane used to train aviators during World War 2.

The flight was thanks to the Dream Flights Foundation, which goes across the nation to give Veterans free flights in historic aircraft.

“We just feel this is an opportunity to give back, particularly for the veterans, to put them back on the pedestal where they belong, and thank them for all they’ve done so that we can do this today. It’s fun doing this thing because everyone’s in the right spirit. Sometimes you have the high school band out here, and you look around through the crowd and see everyone’s got a big smile on their face,” said Mike Sommars from the Dream Flights Foundation.

Dream Flights has treated over 5,000 seniors to these free flights since it began in 2011.

