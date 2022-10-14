Expert Connections
Duncan man wanted for deadly car crash

Jose Garcia III is charged with first-degree manslaughter for a deadly crash which took place...
Jose Garcia III is charged with first-degree manslaughter for a deadly crash which took place earlier this year, killing his wife Jayme Dale Garcia.(KSWO)
By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Stephens County authorities filed an arrest warrant against a man they said was the driver in a deadly crash earlier this year.

Jose Garcia III is charged with first-degree manslaughter.

The wreck took place in Stephen’s county in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 13. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Garcia overcorrected his vehicle, causing it to roll several times, ejecting himself and his now-deceased wife, Jayme Dale Garcia.

Jayme Dale Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene, while Garcia III was taken to a local hospital. According to court documents, Garcia III agreed to a trooper’s request for a blood test, but when the test was ready to be conducted, Garcia III removed all medical equipment attached to him and left the hospital.

The next day, troopers contacted Garcia III about the crash and he told them a front piece of his car fell off, causing him to overcorrect. He also told troopers that his wife grabbed the wheel from him, and a deer ran out into the road.

A toxicology report done on Garcia III by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reportedly showed he tested positive for both methamphetamine and codeine.

His bond has been set at $50,000.

