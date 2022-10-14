First Alert Forecast | 10/14AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For today, plenty of sunshine on tap with highs in the mid 80s! With low relative humidity, sunshine and southwest winds gusting into the mid 20s, elevated fire conditions are expected area wide. Given the lack of rainfall and dry/dormant vegetation, any fire that starts will be difficult to contain and could spready rapidly so if you see smoke or flames, report it to your local authorities.

It’s currently snowing in Minnesota. Now you’re probably reading this wondering this it’s relevant to weather in southwest Oklahoma. That’s because that snow is associated with area of low-pressure, which happens to be our next storm system. That low will move south today/ tomorrow bringing with it a strong cold front for late Saturday night.

Before the front arrives, pre-frontal warming combined with south winds and sunshine will soar high temperatures into the low 90s by tomorrow afternoon! If you have any actives that require you to be outside, make sure to get them done early. The bulk of the rain is looking to move in after sunset (7PM) but isolated showers could start as early as 4PM for some. A few strong to marginally severe storms will be possible, with hail the size of quarters and strong wind gusts (up to 60mph) are the primary hazards.

Given the warm and unstable environment, showers with a few embedded thunderstorms will shift southward on Sunday. Highest chances for precipitation will be near and south of the Red River. With the cooler airmass following the cold front plus the cloud cover and rain showers highs by Sunday afternoon will only rise into the 60s. North winds at 10 to 15mph.

Clouds will gradually clear on Monday with highs topping out in the mid 60s. Temperatures remain below average through Wednesday before a gradual warming trend occurs later in the week.

