Fort Sill graduates over 100 soldiers Friday

Approximately 120 basic trainees became soldiers at Fort Sill on Friday.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Approximately 120 basic trainees became soldiers at Fort Sill on Friday.

The newly named soldiers graduated alongside A Battery with the 1st battalion, 79th field Artillery, in a special ceremony on Fort Sill’s Polo Field.

All the soldiers will now head to various schools where they will be taught how to perform their new duties in the Army, including Field and Air Defense Artillery, Medical, and Military Intelligence.

Among the graduates, Private 2nd Class Trent Kurutz graduated at the top of his class as the honor graduate.

Kurutz, a Virginia native, will now head to Advanced Individual Training to become a Combat Medic Specialist.

From everyone here at KSWO, congratulations.

