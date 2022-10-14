Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Furry Friend Friday: Blue Heeler Mix

By Cade Taylor
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced us to Lucy/Pepper, an 8-year-old Blue Heeler mix that was surrendered to Lawton Animal Welfare. While most furry friends at the Lawton Animal Welfare don’t have names, this pup does because of her age and the circumstances. She responds to the names Lucy and Pepper.

Pepper/Lucy is available for adoption now.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, Tenasha Haith was arrested on Oct. 3, after officers with the...
Charges filed against woman accused of harboring Michael Timms
Emergency crews were on the scene of a highway crash Wednesday evening.
Crews respond to highway crash
Police in Fletcher are trying to track down two men who they said attempted to break in to an...
Fletcher Police searching for suspects who tried to steal ATM
Farmers and Ranchers speak out after tractor and pickup wreck
Farmers and Ranchers speak out after tractor and pickup wreck
Jose Garcia III is charged with first-degree manslaughter for a deadly crash which took place...
Duncan man wanted for deadly car crash

Latest News

Furry Friend Friday: Blue Heeler Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Blue Heeler Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Husky Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Husky Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Husky Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Husky Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Rottweiler Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Rottweiler Mix