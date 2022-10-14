Harley Davidson hosts 3rd Annual Bikers and Bras event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Diamondback Harley Davison in Lawton is hosting a special event this weekend to help cancer patients across southwest Oklahoma.

The Bikers and Bras event will raise funds for the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma.

Caroline Receveur, a breast cancer survivor who has participated in the event since it started in 2020, rides to support women who currently have it and has a special message for all of them.

“Don’t give up, don’t give up. Even if you’re going through the cancer, stage 4, don’t give up. Miracles happen,” said Receveur.

The Bikers and Bras poker run starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Diamondback Harley Davidson and riders will return by 3 p.m.

When the bikes get back, there will be live music, vendors, food trucks and bubbles for the kids.

