Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Justice Dept. seeks end to special master’s review of Trump docs

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022.((AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File))
By The Associated Press and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department asked a federal appeals court on Friday to overturn a judge’s appointment of an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate.

The appeal is the latest salvo in weeks of litigation over the scope of duties of the arbiter, also known as a special master. He was assigned last month by a judge to inspect the thousands of records taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and weed out from the investigation any that may be protected by claims of legal privilege.

The special master process has caused some delays to the Justice Department’s investigation into the storage of top-secret documents at the home. But a major hurdle was cleared last month when the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit lifted a temporary bar on the department’s ability to use the seized classified documents as part of its criminal probe.

The move permitted a core aspect of the probe to resume, greatly reducing the chances that the special master process could have a significant impact on the investigation. But department lawyers returned to the court Friday to ask for the entire special master review to be shut down, saying the judge who made the appointment had no basis for doing so and Trump was not entitled to an independent review of the seized records or to claim privilege over them.

“Plaintiff has no plausible claim of executive privilege as to any of the seized materials and no plausible claim of personal attorney-client privilege as to the seized government records — including all records bearing classification markings,” according to the department’s brief.

“Accordingly,” they added, “the special-master review process is unwarranted.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, Tenasha Haith was arrested on Oct. 3, after officers with the...
Charges filed against woman accused of harboring Michael Timms
Emergency crews were on the scene of a highway crash Wednesday evening.
Crews respond to highway crash
Police in Fletcher are trying to track down two men who they said attempted to break in to an...
Fletcher Police searching for suspects who tried to steal ATM
Farmers and Ranchers speak out after tractor and pickup wreck
Farmers and Ranchers speak out after tractor and pickup wreck
Jose Garcia III is charged with first-degree manslaughter for a deadly crash which took place...
Duncan man wanted for deadly car crash

Latest News

Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish-speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 10/14/22
Telemundo Texoma 10/14/22
A Kroger Mobile Market is shown in the Louisville, Kentucky, area. Kroger is seeking to expand...
Kroger seeks to create grocery giant in $20B Albertsons bid
Firefighter Megan Warfield was able to exit her mangled vehicle and began rendering aid to...
Firefighter gives birth less than 24 hours after being in car accident, helping other victims