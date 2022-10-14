Lawton Fire Department graduates new group of firefighters

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department welcomed their newest firefighters in a special graduation ceremony Friday.

All in all, 19 firefighters graduated from the academy, which began in late June and wrapped up in the City Hall’s banquet room Friday afternoon.

One of the new LFD graduates, Christian Maldonado, said he’s wanted to become a firefighter for as long as he can remember.

“I’m very excited. This is something I’ve been looking forward to. This is what I’ve been working so hard for, all of us have. And, I think everyone is just as excited as I am,” said Maldonado.

Maldonado said he grew close to his fellow Firefighter trainees as they went through the academy, and that they’re like family now.

And, he knows that each of them will do great at whatever station they serve next.

