Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Lawton Fire Department graduates new group of firefighters

The Lawton Fire Department welcomed their newest firefighters in a special graduation ceremony...
The Lawton Fire Department welcomed their newest firefighters in a special graduation ceremony Friday.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department welcomed their newest firefighters in a special graduation ceremony Friday.

All in all, 19 firefighters graduated from the academy, which began in late June and wrapped up in the City Hall’s banquet room Friday afternoon.

One of the new LFD graduates, Christian Maldonado, said he’s wanted to become a firefighter for as long as he can remember.

“I’m very excited. This is something I’ve been looking forward to. This is what I’ve been working so hard for, all of us have. And, I think everyone is just as excited as I am,” said Maldonado.

Maldonado said he grew close to his fellow Firefighter trainees as they went through the academy, and that they’re like family now.

And, he knows that each of them will do great at whatever station they serve next.

All in all, 19 firefighters graduated from the academy, which began in late June, and wrapped...
All in all, 19 firefighters graduated from the academy, which began in late June, and wrapped up in the City Hall's banquet room Friday afternoon.(KSWO)

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, Tenasha Haith was arrested on Oct. 3, after officers with the...
Charges filed against woman accused of harboring Michael Timms
Emergency crews were on the scene of a highway crash Wednesday evening.
Crews respond to highway crash
Police in Fletcher are trying to track down two men who they said attempted to break in to an...
Fletcher Police searching for suspects who tried to steal ATM
Farmers and Ranchers speak out after tractor and pickup wreck
Farmers and Ranchers speak out after tractor and pickup wreck
Jose Garcia III is charged with first-degree manslaughter for a deadly crash which took place...
Duncan man wanted for deadly car crash

Latest News

Randy Kay and CJ Morris both are looking forward to addressing the water issue that Altus has...
Altus City Council Ward 4 Candidates: Randy Kay and CJ Morris
First Alert Weather 5pm
7News First Alert Weather: Strong cold front ushers in numerous showers and storms over the weekend
Diamondback Harley Davison in Lawton is hosting a special event this weekend to help cancer...
Harley Davidson hosts 3rd Annual Bikers and Bras event
Lawton Humane Society hosts annual fall garage sale
Lawton Humane Society hosts annual fall garage sale