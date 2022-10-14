Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Lawton Humane Society hosts annual fall garage sale

By Cade Taylor
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Humane Society’s annual fall garage sale two-day event kicked off today.

It ran from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and was held at the Unitarian Universalist Church off Gore Blvd.

The Lawton Humane Society Vice President, Donna Campos-Barahona, says the event is one way for the humane society to raise funds to help animals in their care since they have no funding and rely on donations to provide all services.

“The purpose of this is because we are not funded by anybody. We are donations only, and this is a way for us to generate funds to help these animals. We foster in our homes; we don’t have a facility. So, everyone has animals in their homes, along with their own animals,” Campos-Barahona said.

If you’d like to support the Lawton Humane Society, their fall garage sale will happen again on Saturday, October 15, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church.

For more information on the fall garage sale, you can visit the Lawton Humane Society’s site here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, Tenasha Haith was arrested on Oct. 3, after officers with the...
Charges filed against woman accused of harboring Michael Timms
Emergency crews were on the scene of a highway crash Wednesday evening.
Crews respond to highway crash
Police in Fletcher are trying to track down two men who they said attempted to break in to an...
Fletcher Police searching for suspects who tried to steal ATM
Farmers and Ranchers speak out after tractor and pickup wreck
Farmers and Ranchers speak out after tractor and pickup wreck
Jose Garcia III is charged with first-degree manslaughter for a deadly crash which took place...
Duncan man wanted for deadly car crash

Latest News

Furry Friend Friday: Blue Heeler Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Blue Heeler Mix
Randy Freeman and Kevin Chartier were brought out to the Lawton Airport for the flight, where...
Dream Flights treats Veterans to unique flights in historic aircraft
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish-speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 10/14/22
Telemundo Texoma 10/14/22