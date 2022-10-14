Lawton Humane Society hosts annual fall garage sale

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Humane Society’s annual fall garage sale two-day event kicked off today.

It ran from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and was held at the Unitarian Universalist Church off Gore Blvd.

The Lawton Humane Society Vice President, Donna Campos-Barahona, says the event is one way for the humane society to raise funds to help animals in their care since they have no funding and rely on donations to provide all services.

“The purpose of this is because we are not funded by anybody. We are donations only, and this is a way for us to generate funds to help these animals. We foster in our homes; we don’t have a facility. So, everyone has animals in their homes, along with their own animals,” Campos-Barahona said.

If you’d like to support the Lawton Humane Society, their fall garage sale will happen again on Saturday, October 15, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church.

For more information on the fall garage sale, you can visit the Lawton Humane Society’s site here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.