Propositions in Headrick and Gotebo to extend PSO service

OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Two similar propositions are currently up for a vote in the upcoming Oklahoma General and Special Elections, which are scheduled for Nov. 8.

The two propositions look to extend the Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s franchise in the Town of Headrick, in Jackson County, and the Town of Gotebo, in Kiowa County, for the next 25 years.

This would allow PSO to continue to build, equip, maintain, extend, own and operate a system for the manufacture, transmission, distribution, sale and control of electricity and communications circuits in both cities.

It would also give PSO officials the right to install new lines in, under, over, across, through, and along all current or future streets, alleys, avenues, ways and other public places in both cities.

It will continue PSO’s right to operate an electric business within the city limits, as long as the company follows the rules and regulations of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma must also offer residents legal rates for service, and agree to sell and deliver all electricity and services for each City government.

In exchange for being the sole provider of electricity, PSO will pay a monthly fee to each city, based on the gross receipts for electric delivery and service within the city limits.

Early voting runs Nov. 2-5, and election day is November 8th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.