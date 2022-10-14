Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Propositions in Headrick and Gotebo to extend PSO service

The two propositions look to extend the Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s franchise in the...
The two propositions look to extend the Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s franchise in the Town of Headrick, in Jackson County, and the Town of Gotebo, in Kiowa County, for the next 25 years.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Two similar propositions are currently up for a vote in the upcoming Oklahoma General and Special Elections, which are scheduled for Nov. 8.

The two propositions look to extend the Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s franchise in the Town of Headrick, in Jackson County, and the Town of Gotebo, in Kiowa County, for the next 25 years.

This would allow PSO to continue to build, equip, maintain, extend, own and operate a system for the manufacture, transmission, distribution, sale and control of electricity and communications circuits in both cities.

It would also give PSO officials the right to install new lines in, under, over, across, through, and along all current or future streets, alleys, avenues, ways and other public places in both cities.

It will continue PSO’s right to operate an electric business within the city limits, as long as the company follows the rules and regulations of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma must also offer residents legal rates for service, and agree to sell and deliver all electricity and services for each City government.

In exchange for being the sole provider of electricity, PSO will pay a monthly fee to each city, based on the gross receipts for electric delivery and service within the city limits.

Early voting runs Nov. 2-5, and election day is November 8th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were on the scene of a highway crash Wednesday evening.
Crews respond to highway crash
Police in Fletcher are trying to track down two men who they said attempted to break in to an...
Fletcher Police searching for suspects who tried to steal ATM
Farmers and Ranchers speak out after tractor and pickup wreck
Farmers and Ranchers speak out after tractor and pickup wreck
The resolution is in response to a statement from President Biden on September 18 in which he...
Sen. Lankford calls for end to vaccine mandates for federal employees, military
Multiple fire departments were dispatched to a grass fire in Cotton County around 11:30 a.m....
Cotton County grassfire started by 4-wheeler

Latest News

Governor Kristi Noem says that there is not enough votes in the state legislature to support a...
Gov. Kristi Noem says that she will not call a special session on grocery tax
Altus City Council Ward 4 Candidates: Brodie Butchee and William Mickley.
Altus City Council Ward 4 Candidates: Brodie Butchee and William Mickley
Altus City Council Ward 4 Candidates: Brodie Butchee and William Mickley.
Altus City Council Ward 4 Candidates: Brodie Butchee and William Mickley
Governor Kristi Noem's campaign has released a new ad touting the incumbents record on...
Governor Kristi Noem's campaign launches new ad on transgender sports ban