The Salvation Army “Angel Tree”

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Angel Tree is for families who need assistance buying their kids Christmas gifts.

How it works is people who need assistance sign up online from October 1st through the 31st or in person on October 17th through the 20th at The Salvation Army.

Those families will make a list of practical things their kids need, like clothes, shoes, and school supplies.

Those lists will be on an Angel on a Christmas tree around the community for people to see and help those families.

Major Raymond Pruitt said Lawton has been involved in the Angel Tree for 25 years now and has made a major impact on the community.

“I’ve talked to a lot of people, who have told me that when I was a kid my Christmas came from the Salvation Army and we wouldn’t have had anything otherwise,” Pruitt said.

There are a couple of requirements to sign up for Angel tree:

- Picture I.D.

- Proof of residency

- Proof of income of everyone in the household

- Proof of major expenses such as rent, utilities, car payment, internet/phone bill, major credit cards, major medical bills

- Birth certificates for each child.

Need more information call 580-355-1802

