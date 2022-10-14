Expert Connections
Sports Complex Location Still Unknown

By Pepper Purpura
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Balancing parks with recreation is proving a more difficult task than the city expected.

Some people don’t like the idea of building a sports complex at Elmer Thomas Park, a place considered by many to be the city’s crown jewel.

“The original thought was this is the ideal place. Since that time, we’ve had more knowledge come in, more opinions come in. I believe everyone is reevaluating,” ward 2 councilman Kelly Harris said.

During a public meeting on the parks in ward 2, community members expressed a desire for other locations besides Elmer Thomas.

“It’ll definitely be utilized, but I think there are better places and better locations for that park,” meeting attendee Sandy Foster said.

One of the spots mentioned during the meeting is Ramada park... an area near Elmer Thomas that was previously considered.

“There’s some new ideas that have come forward and so maybe what was the original plan may evolve,” Harris said.

Foster said she is concerned placing the complex in Elmer Thomas will make the park less appealing to families.

“We really want to make sure that we can keep it more walkable instead of people driving around on it.”

But ultimately, councilman Harris said money will dictate what the future of park facilities will look like.

“Do we own the land or do we have to buy the land? If we have to buy the land that costs more.”

The next public meeting to discuss parks will be Thursday October 20th at 5:30 P.M.

A full schedule of the meetings is available here.

