Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

7News First Alert Weather: Showers and storms overnight with big cooldown in tow

By Josh Reiter
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Starting with the obvious for tonight: there will be rain for Texoma overnight in the form of numerous showers and storms. Thunderstorms will form along and ahead of a slowly descending cold front just north of I-40, and will push down south across central Oklahoma later this evening. By around 9:00 PM, the initial storms will move into our far northern counties, and will gradually increase in coverage across Southwest Oklahoma heading into the early morning hours on Sunday.

What’s still up in the air is how strong-to-severe these storms will be. The initial storms where convection starts near I-40 will have the highest threat for large hail and gusty winds, with hail up to the size of golf balls (and potentially even larger in some areas of Oklahoma) and wind gusts up to 60-70 mph. These are the worst these threats could become, so not necessarily all storms that become severe will be this strong. The best coverage for severe storms here in Texoma will be in central and eastern counties of Southwest Oklahoma. After midnight, the storms will decrease in severity due to lack of daytime heating, and will be more on the “strong” side of strong-to-severe. This does not mean the severe threat goes away however, but it should fall off after 3:00 AM, with the biggest concerns there afterwards being heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding. Showers and storms will continue to remain numerous and widespread in coverage across Southwest Oklahoma and portions of North Texas as we approach sunrise on Sunday. Winds will shift out of the south to north at 10-15 mph as the cold front descends across Texoma with morning lows in the low 60s.

Tomorrow will continue to see showers and a few storms, with coverage shifting more towards North Texas and our southern counties by the afternoon. A huge temperature swing will occur tomorrow with cold air moving in behind the front and overcast skies, leading to afternoon highs only topping out in the mid/upper 60s. Winds will be out of the north at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Even cooler temperatures are in store early next week as cold air reinforces around a strong upper-level low over the Midwest, with mid/low 60s on Monday and even low 60s and upper 50s on Tuesday. Morning lows on Tuesday will get down to the upper 30s, with near-freezing morning lows on Wednesday. Make sure to prepare for any developing frost. Sunny skies return Tuesday through the end of next week.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, Tenasha Haith was arrested on Oct. 3, after officers with the...
Charges filed against woman accused of harboring Michael Timms
When Altus police tried to stop 24-year-old Datravious Lyons on Navajoe Street, he took off,...
Altus high speed car chase on U.S. 62
Jose Garcia III is charged with first-degree manslaughter for a deadly crash which took place...
Duncan man wanted for deadly car crash
Farmers and Ranchers speak out after tractor and pickup wreck
Farmers and Ranchers speak out after tractor and pickup wreck
Pete Rollins has been missing since Thursday morning.
LPD issues Silver Alert for missing man

Latest News

Chances for strong-to-severe storms late this evening and into Sunday morning bring possible...
First Alert Forecast- Chances for severe weather tonight
First Alert Weather 5pm
7News First Alert Weather: Strong cold front ushers in numerous showers and storms over the weekend
First Alert Weather 5pm
First Alert Weather 5pm
Plenty of sunshine on tap with highs in the mid 80s!
First Alert Forecast | 10/14AM