7News First Alert Weather: Showers and storms overnight with big cooldown in tow

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Starting with the obvious for tonight: there will be rain for Texoma overnight in the form of numerous showers and storms. Thunderstorms will form along and ahead of a slowly descending cold front just north of I-40, and will push down south across central Oklahoma later this evening. By around 9:00 PM, the initial storms will move into our far northern counties, and will gradually increase in coverage across Southwest Oklahoma heading into the early morning hours on Sunday.

What’s still up in the air is how strong-to-severe these storms will be. The initial storms where convection starts near I-40 will have the highest threat for large hail and gusty winds, with hail up to the size of golf balls (and potentially even larger in some areas of Oklahoma) and wind gusts up to 60-70 mph. These are the worst these threats could become, so not necessarily all storms that become severe will be this strong. The best coverage for severe storms here in Texoma will be in central and eastern counties of Southwest Oklahoma. After midnight, the storms will decrease in severity due to lack of daytime heating, and will be more on the “strong” side of strong-to-severe. This does not mean the severe threat goes away however, but it should fall off after 3:00 AM, with the biggest concerns there afterwards being heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding. Showers and storms will continue to remain numerous and widespread in coverage across Southwest Oklahoma and portions of North Texas as we approach sunrise on Sunday. Winds will shift out of the south to north at 10-15 mph as the cold front descends across Texoma with morning lows in the low 60s.

Tomorrow will continue to see showers and a few storms, with coverage shifting more towards North Texas and our southern counties by the afternoon. A huge temperature swing will occur tomorrow with cold air moving in behind the front and overcast skies, leading to afternoon highs only topping out in the mid/upper 60s. Winds will be out of the north at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Even cooler temperatures are in store early next week as cold air reinforces around a strong upper-level low over the Midwest, with mid/low 60s on Monday and even low 60s and upper 50s on Tuesday. Morning lows on Tuesday will get down to the upper 30s, with near-freezing morning lows on Wednesday. Make sure to prepare for any developing frost. Sunny skies return Tuesday through the end of next week.

