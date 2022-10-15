Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

American Airlines flight evacuated due to fumes in cabin

Officials say a flight from Miami to Barbados was evacuated due to fumes in the cabin.
Officials say a flight from Miami to Barbados was evacuated due to fumes in the cabin.(TRAVELARIUM via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — An American Airlines flight from Miami to Barbados returned to the airport after fumes filled the cabin, officials said.

Flight 338 departed Miami International Airport on Wednesday night, but had to return due to a strong chemical odor coming from a passenger’s carry-on item, spokesman Greg Chin told The Associated Press.

Passengers and crew exited the plane on the airfield and were evaluated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Chin said. They were then bussed back to the terminal.

American Airlines said in a statement that all customers were offered hotel accommodations. The flight was rescheduled for Thursday morning.

It was not clear how many passengers were on the plane.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, Tenasha Haith was arrested on Oct. 3, after officers with the...
Charges filed against woman accused of harboring Michael Timms
Emergency crews were on the scene of a highway crash Wednesday evening.
Crews respond to highway crash
Jose Garcia III is charged with first-degree manslaughter for a deadly crash which took place...
Duncan man wanted for deadly car crash
Farmers and Ranchers speak out after tractor and pickup wreck
Farmers and Ranchers speak out after tractor and pickup wreck
Police in Fletcher are trying to track down two men who they said attempted to break in to an...
Fletcher Police searching for suspects who tried to steal ATM

Latest News

WMC
Memphis honors lost lives on National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day
Line judge Rusty Baynes (59) speaks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during...
AP source: Tom Brady fined $11K for attempted kick of Grady Jarrett
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical