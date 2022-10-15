Animal rescue group holding adoption fair

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local animal rescue group is giving the community a chance to give some special animals a second chance with an adoption event.

Rainbow Bridge Can Wait’s adoption fair will be 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, October 15 outside the PetSmart on 82nd street.

The animal rescue is offering a number of dogs looking for a new forever home.

The animals have been trained and know up to 8 commands, and they been fully vaccinated, spayed and neutered.

Group founder Carol Skinner hopes their training graduates will be able to connect with loving, long lasting homes.

“The importance of adopting a dog, other than the obvious - you’re saving its life - is you know you get a companion that appreciates a home,” she said, “Because he or she knows what it’s like to do without.”

Rainbow Bridge Can Wait is also in need of volunteers; not just for the event, but for regular help with the rescue animals.

Anyone wanting to help with the fair is asked to come to the location one hour before it starts.

