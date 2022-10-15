First Alert Forecast- Chances for severe weather tonight

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The fall “second season” is upon us! Chances for strong-to-severe storms late this evening and into Sunday morning bring possible high winds and half-dollar hail.

Today, high temps warm up significantly ahead of the front, reaching low 90s around much of the Texoma area. As the evening progresses, the front begins to work it’s way south, kicking up storms along the boundary. Around 10pm to 11pm is when some models have the storms start initiating, but it isn’t until around 1am that things begin to kick off seriously. The possibility for severe threats extend from this evening to early Sunday morning. Showers likely to continue throughout the morning, becoming more widespread and losing severity.

The front also brings with it a significant drop in temperatures, dropping highs Sunday to the mid-to-upper 60s and even cooler Monday and Tuesday with low 60s. Overnight lows also drop off quite a bit, even getting down to 40s Sunday night and 30s Monday and Tuesday.

After tomorrow though, it’s lots of sunshine and cool fall weather!

-First Alert Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

