Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

First Alert Forecast- Chances for severe weather tonight

Chances for strong-to-severe storms late this evening and into Sunday morning bring possible high winds and half-dollar hail.
By Collin Mertz
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The fall “second season” is upon us! Chances for strong-to-severe storms late this evening and into Sunday morning bring possible high winds and half-dollar hail.

Today, high temps warm up significantly ahead of the front, reaching low 90s around much of the Texoma area. As the evening progresses, the front begins to work it’s way south, kicking up storms along the boundary. Around 10pm to 11pm is when some models have the storms start initiating, but it isn’t until around 1am that things begin to kick off seriously. The possibility for severe threats extend from this evening to early Sunday morning. Showers likely to continue throughout the morning, becoming more widespread and losing severity.

The front also brings with it a significant drop in temperatures, dropping highs Sunday to the mid-to-upper 60s and even cooler Monday and Tuesday with low 60s. Overnight lows also drop off quite a bit, even getting down to 40s Sunday night and 30s Monday and Tuesday.

After tomorrow though, it’s lots of sunshine and cool fall weather!

-First Alert Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, Tenasha Haith was arrested on Oct. 3, after officers with the...
Charges filed against woman accused of harboring Michael Timms
Jose Garcia III is charged with first-degree manslaughter for a deadly crash which took place...
Duncan man wanted for deadly car crash
When Altus police tried to stop 24-year-old Datravious Lyons on Navajoe Street, he took off,...
Altus high speed car chase on U.S. 62
Farmers and Ranchers speak out after tractor and pickup wreck
Farmers and Ranchers speak out after tractor and pickup wreck
Plenty of sunshine on tap with highs in the mid 80s!
First Alert Forecast | 10/14AM

Latest News

First Alert Weather 5pm
7News First Alert Weather: Strong cold front ushers in numerous showers and storms over the weekend
First Alert Weather 5pm
First Alert Weather 5pm
Plenty of sunshine on tap with highs in the mid 80s!
First Alert Forecast | 10/14AM
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Elevated fire weather conditions to end the workweek, but numerous showers & storms arrive over the weekend