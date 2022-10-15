LPD issues Silver Alert for missing man

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man on Saturday.

Pete Rollins has been missing since Thursday morning. Rollin’s is 5′10″ and 170 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. He has a scar down the middle of his chest.

He was last seen leaving PHS Hospital in Lawton, wearing a black shirt with blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Authorities said he’s driving a 2003 White Chevrolet Silverado with OK tag DZY856. Rollins has short term memory loss & possibly the onset of dementia.

Please contact LPD at 580-581-3272 if you have any information about Rollins.

