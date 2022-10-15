Expert Connections
LPD issues Silver Alert for missing man

Pete Rollins has been missing since Thursday morning.
Pete Rollins has been missing since Thursday morning.(Lawton Police Department)
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man on Saturday.

Pete Rollins has been missing since Thursday morning. Rollin’s is 5′10″ and 170 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. He has a scar down the middle of his chest.

He was last seen leaving PHS Hospital in Lawton, wearing a black shirt with blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Authorities said he’s driving a 2003 White Chevrolet Silverado with OK tag DZY856. Rollins has short term memory loss & possibly the onset of dementia.

Please contact LPD at 580-581-3272 if you have any information about Rollins.

