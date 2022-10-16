7News First Alert Weather: Fall-like afternoons and cold mornings through midweek

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

We experienced a much cooler afternoon compared to yesterday, with some seeing 24-hour temperatures changes of over 30 degrees! Overnight lows for tomorrow morning will also be cooler compared to this morning, getting down to the low 50s and upper 40s when heading out the door on Monday, so make sure to grab a coat before you leave your home. Cloud coverage will be mostly cloudy tonight, with some gradual clearing by the early morning hours. Some light isolated showers will still persist, mainly remaining south of the Red River. By tomorrow morning, most if not all of Texoma will be dry as the rain clears out.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies tomorrow as temperatures only top out in the 60s by Monday afternoon. A slight 10% chances for rain is possible tomorrow, but will only be for far southern and western counties. Temperatures on Tuesday look to continue the cooling trend, even reaching down to the upper 50s for some despite tons of sunshine through much of that day. This will be due to reinforcing cold air sweeping down the plains from a dominating low-pressure trough across the Midwestern states.

Our future mornings will be even colder as well, with Tuesday morning getting down to the upper 30s and Wednesday morning getting down to the mid/low 30s for most of Texoma. Starting at 11:00pm on Tuesday, a Freeze Watch will go into effect for several counties in Southwest Oklahoma, including Comanche county, as temperatures will get down to and even below the 32° mark on Wednesday morning. Make sure to prepare for the freezing temperatures and any light patchy frost that could develop.

By the second half of this week, temperatures will begin warming back up due to a high-pressure ridge advancing from the west, getting us back into the 70s by Thursday and 80s by Friday.

