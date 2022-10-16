Expert Connections
Bikers-N-Bras supports breast cancer patients

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Motorcyclists across the area raised money with the third annual Bikers-N-Bras Breast Cancer poker run on Saturday.

Every year, Diamondback Harley Davidson in Lawton hosts the event that benefits the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma.

The money provides chemotherapy and radiation treatments for patients who otherwise might not be able to afford it.

Organizer Sandra Combs said they want to be there for those who need support.

”A lot of patients have to choose between either eating or getting their medication. Some don’t have transportation to the southwest to get their treatment. That’s what this money is going back for,” Combs said.

She said they couldn’t have done it without the sponsors who donated raffle and silent auction items.

