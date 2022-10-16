Expert Connections
Cox’ Store Volunteer Fire Department Hosts Fish Fry Fundraiser

By Pepper Purpura
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cox’s Store Volunteer Fire Department hosted its annual Fish Fry Fundraiser Saturday.

Firefighters spent the week getting ready for the event and prepared the food Saturday morning.

Sea food lovers made donations at the door and chose from a variety of sides and desserts to pair with the fish.

The fundraiser supplements the department’s operating costs.

The county gives them about between a thousand and fourteen hundred dollars every month.

Fire Chief Collin Langford says with rising fuel costs and unexpected expenses... they need a little more to get by.

”This is our biggest fundraiser of the year. This is what keeps us going, this is what allows us to roll our trucks out the door every day to take care of our citizens.”

The Cox’s Store volunteer fire department has served the community since 1965.

The the fish fry tradition has been around for almost 30 years.

