Fire departments fight house fire in Fletcher

FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - A house fire in Fletcher kept area emergency agencies busy early Sunday morning.

It started just after 3 a.m. near Wolf Rd. and NE 120th. Flames were visible from the home’s roof when firefighters got there.

They contained the fire to the home’s attic and had it under control shortly after 4 a.m.

Several volunteer fire departments assisted Elgin VFD, including Sterling, Valley View, Porter Hill and Wichita Mountain Estates. Kirks, Comanche County – Lawton Emergency Management, and Comanche County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene.

No injuries were reported. Comanche County – Lawton Emergency Management said lightning caused the fire.

