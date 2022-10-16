First Alert Forecast- The front has come, and so has the rain

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The passage of a significant cold front early this morning has brought some major changes to Texoma. Chiefly, the decent amount of rain to help against persisting drought conditions. Another drastic alteration is todays high temperatures. While yesterday saw highs in the low 90s, today highs hover around the mid 60s!

Rain showers remain possible throughout the morning, wrapping up as the day progresses. The severe threats of the early morning hours have faded away, leaving us with windy, moderate showers that progressively abandon us throughout the day.

A slight 10% chance remains for tomorrow, just in case a stray shower manages it’s way into our area. Highs tomorrow remain in the mid 60s, however by Tuesday we can expect some 50s.

Overnight lows tonight consist of low 50s and high 40s, and drop off to low 40s Monday night into Tuesday and 30s Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Unfortunately, that’s about all the rain chances we’re expecting for a while.

-First Alert Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.