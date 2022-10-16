Oklahoma Poor People’s Campaign marches for Voter Turnout

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma chapter of the Poor People’s Campaign marched through downtown Lawton on Saturday.

“When you lift from the bottom, everyone rises,” Oklahoma Poor People’s Campaign tri-chair Marianne Smith said.

One day after the end of voter registration, an Oklahoma group wants to motivate people to show up to the polls.

“Voter registration is over, but the work’s not done. Now, everybody that’s registered literally has to get out and vote,” Smith said.

The Oklahoma Poor People’s Campaign marched from City Hall to the Comanche County Courthouse to raise awareness about their mission to help people vote.

“Once you’re registered, how do you then enact that and actually go out and do it,” local minister and march participant Devon Reynolds said.

The group said they are concerned about the low voter turnout last election.

“Over fifty percent of the Oklahomans registered voters did not vote,” Smith said.

The Poor People’s campaign said they’re willing to help people get to the ballot box.

“There’s organizations, whether it’s poor peoples campaigns, different community centers all over the city... all over the county that will be working to help them to be able to express that vote,” Reynolds said.

The March was just one of dozens hosted by Poor People’s Campaigns that happened simultaneously across the nation.

