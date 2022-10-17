Expert Connections
580 RollerGirls hosts first home game in three years

By Darrell Brown and Cheyenne Cole
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 580 RollerGirls returned for their first home game in three years Sunday.

The roller derby team has been a staple in Lawton for more than a decade and recently celebrated their anniversary.

The team has been skating with a sister team in Ada over the last year.

Co-captain Mari Pihulic said they’re excited to be back.

“It’s been awhile since we were able to host that game here in Lawton, so we wanted to hold just an exhibition game so that way fans knew we were still here. We’re still working hard and to kick off our upcoming season, so we just invited all the fans to come out and help celebrate us coming back together and show us support,” Pihulic said.

The team starts their season in February 2023. It runs until September.

The money raised through the sales are donated to the hungry and homeless population of Lawton.
St. Paul’s kicks off Pumpkin Patch to benefit area organizations
