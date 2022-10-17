Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Reinforcing shot of cooler air arrives tomorrow with a light freeze possible Wednesday morning

Quick warming trend establishes at the end of the workweek
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear skies with temperatures cooling quickly after sunset. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 30s, with the chance for patchy for for areas right along I-40. Winds will be light out of the north at 5-10 mph.

On Tuesday, mostly sunny with a reinforcing shot of cooler air arriving due to the positioning of the trough located across the northeast. High temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 50s with a few areas warming into the low 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

Prime raditional cooling will take place Tuesday night allowing overnight lows to fall into the low 30s and near freezing. There are several counties that are currently under a Freeze Watch for Wednesday morning. Here are some early season freeze reminders: Cover or protect cold sensitive plants and vegetation, bring in pets, and set your home thermostat to a comfortable temperature before heading to bed.

A warm front moves across the area midweek allowing for a steady warmup into the mid 80s by Friday. A southwesterly wind flow keeps temperatures well-above average on Saturday with a few areas topping out near 90°. Another cold front will arrive late Sunday night and early Monday morning bringing a 10° drop in afternoon highs. There could be enough moisture available for isolated showers/storms, however models are not agreeing on the coverage of rain.

