Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Amber Alert issued for missing Virginia children believed to be in danger

An Amber Alert was issued for missing Virginia children believed to be in danger.
By WWBT staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – Virginia state police have issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Hampton Police Department for two children abducted in Hampton, Virginia, who are believed to be in extreme danger.

The children were last seen at the Walmart on 1900 Cunningham Drive in Hampton.

Adriana Truitt is a white 1-year-old female with sandy hair and blue eyes, around 2 feet tall, weighing 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve onesie, gray sweatpants and red, white and blue baseball socks.

Jaxon Truitt is a biracial 2-year-old with brown eyes and brown hair, around 3 feet tall, weighing 25 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt with “Born to win” in red text, black sweatpants, and gray and blue sneakers.

Police believe the children were taken by Timothy Truitt, a white man with brown hair and eyes, 6′1″ tall, weighing 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a yellow logo on the chest, gray shorts, and white shoes. Truitt was last seen driving a maroon sedan.

If you see Timothy Truitt, Jaxon and Adriana, please call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Altus police tried to stop 24-year-old Datravious Lyons on Navajoe Street, he took off,...
Altus high speed car chase on U.S. 62
Rollins has been located in Kansas and is currently in the care of Kansas Highway Patrol...
UPDATE: Missing man located in Kansas, Silver Alert canceled
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved-shooting...
Man dead after officer involved shooting in Anadarko; OSBI investigating
Comanche County – Lawton Emergency Management said lightning caused the fire.
Fire departments fight house fire in Fletcher
The Oklahoma Poor People's Campaign marched from City Hall to the Comanche County Courthouse to...
Oklahoma Poor People’s Campaign marches for Voter Turnout

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Connected Nations, a national non-profit, will be assessing Southwest Oklahoma’s broadband...
National non-profit hired to assess Oklahoma’s broadband connectivity
Police are investigating the deaths of four men who were reported missing Monday.
Remains found in Oklahoma river belong to 4 missing men
7News was joined by Tech Employment Advisor and Fair organizer, Chesley Graham on Monday, who...
INTERVIEW: Great Plains Tech to host community career fair
Two men face attempted murder charges for allegedly firing into each other’s vehicles on a busy...
Drivers shoot daughters in Florida road rage confrontation