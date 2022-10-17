Expert Connections
Comanche County Memorial updates mask guidelines

By Haley Wilson
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital has updated its mask guidelines, which will now be based on an inspection of Comanche County infection rates each Thursday.

If the rates are in the red, which is a high risk, or orange, which is a substantial risk, masks will be required for everyone.

If the county’s level is yellow, which is moderate, masks will be required for employees dealing with direct patient care, but won’t be required for visitors unless they’re in designated waiting areas.

However, when the rates are blue, which is low risk, no masks are required at all.

Right now, Comanche County is at the yellow level.

Officials with the hospital said this change reflects the CDC’s guidelines for healthcare facilities.

