Community Baby Shower helps parents, guardians

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Health Department helped parents and guardians with the 8th annual Community Baby Shower Saturday.

Several organizations across southwest Oklahoma partnered to make it possible. The purpose is to promote maternal health, educate, and provide resources to first time care givers.

Health Educator Kole Trent said Oklahoma has a high infant mortality rate.

“We don’t have the best infant mortality rate. It’s quite high but within 2007 to 2020 it has actually decreased 20% so I think events like this contribute directly to that positive trend in that statistic,” Trent said.

It was free and open to the public with children under the age of two.

Participants watched educational videos to be entered into a raffle drawing.

