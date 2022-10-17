First Alert Forecast | 10/17AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 50s/60s as you’re waking up this Monday morning. Gradual clearing is expected today, so by the afternoon look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds at 10 to 15ph but anticipated wind gusts will be higher.

You’ll need the heavy jacket walking out the door tomorrow morning with temperatures falling into the upper 30s for most locations! Tomorrow will be a quiet weather day with highs rising into the upper 50s to low 60s. Light north winds at 5 to 15mph.

Wednesday will be the coldest morning of the week as temperatures during the morning commute will fall into the low 30s for a majority of the forecast area! Because of this, a freeze watch is in place for a good portion of southwest Oklahoma. Frost/freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take precaution now to protect your plants from the cold. An area of high pressure will settle in towards the southwest by Wednesday. High temperatures Wednesday afternoon will remain below average with highs only rising into the mid 60s. Ample sunshine is expected with southeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

A weak front is projected to move in Thursday morning. Despite the front and a wind shift, high temperatures behind the boundary will be warmer! Thursday will climb into the upper 70s with sunshine and light northwest winds. A warming trend will continue into the weekend with highs in the mid 80s expected starting Friday afternoon. Gusty south winds will elevate fire conditions.

Have a great day! -LW

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.