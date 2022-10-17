Expert Connections
INTERVIEW: Great Plains Tech to host community career fair

7News was joined by Tech Employment Advisor and Fair organizer, Chesley Graham on Monday, who gave us some inside details on this great hiring event!
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Great Plains Technology Center is holding a special career fair to connect the community with area employers.

7News was joined by Tech Employment Advisor and Fair organizer, Chesley Graham on Monday, who gave us some inside details on this great hiring event!

The fair is open to the public and will take place Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Worley Seminar Center, Building 300.

