INTERVIEW: Great Plains Tech to host community career fair

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Great Plains Technology Center is holding a special career fair to connect the community with area employers.

7News was joined by Tech Employment Advisor and Fair organizer, Chesley Graham on Monday, who gave us some inside details on this great hiring event!

The fair is open to the public and will take place Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Worley Seminar Center, Building 300.

