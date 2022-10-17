Interview: World Senior Professional Bull Riding Association representatives discuss upcoming event

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The 2022 World Senior Professional Bull Riding Finals will be coming to the Stephens County Fair and Expo Center in November.

7News spoke with Gary Johns, the World Senior Professional Bull Riders President, and Kerry Meuir, World Senior Professional Bull Riders Vice President, about the event and what the community can expect.

The three-day event takes place on November 17th, 18th, and 19th at the Stephens County Fair and Expo Center in Duncan. The event begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 17th, 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 18th, and 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 19th.

Friday is first responder night, Saturday is military appreciation night, and Sunday is cancer awareness night.

Tickets can be bought at the door and will be $5 for those 11 and older. Children ten and under will get in for free.

For more information, you can visit the World Senior Professional Bull Riders Association website here.

