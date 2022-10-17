Expert Connections
Man dead after officer involved shooting in Anadarko; OSBI investigating

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved-shooting involving officers from the Anadarko Police Department in which a person died.

According to the OSBI the incident happened around 9:00 Sunday night after an Anadarko officer made a traffic stop at the intersection of 4th and Louisiana. The officer who made the stop called for backup after questioning the people in the vehicle.

As one of the officers was helping the passenger out of the vehicle, the man ran from the scene. That’s when the officers ran after him, eventually the foot pursuit ended in the 300 block of West Texas Avenue, where the man was shot. The officers gave him aid until EMS arrived, he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The OSBI has identified him as 26-year-old Angel Jimenez.

No officers were injured and a gun was recovered at the scene. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

