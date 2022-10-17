Mangum Teen Breaks 4 World Records

MANGUM, Okla. (KSWO) - The Mangum Community celebrated the young man that made history when he broke multiple powerlifting world records at the Lighthouse church Sunday evening.

“I couldn’t have picked anybody better to be a world champion than Aiden,” Lighthouse Church pastor Shawn Laughlin said.

Everyone in the Mangum community is equally as proud after Aiden Augustine claimed four powerlifting world records on October 2nd.

“My friends were looking up you know, what’s the world record for this and this and we realized, you know, that was the world record,” Augustine said.

Augustine can bench, squat and deadlift more than any other 12 or 13 year old boy in the world.

But, according to his dad, he’s always been known for his muscles.

“When he was about two years old, he’d go around and he’d pick up couch ottomans, just pick them up and we were like holy cow so we called him Bam-Bam,” Aiden’s father Chad Augustine said.

Augustine competed in Las Vegas where he lifted a grand total of 1012 pounds; 203 in bench, 424 in squat and 358 in the deadlift.

“I can take this and go into like football and go into my collegiate career,” Augustine said.

But his parents say, they just to make sure he’s enjoying himself.

“Just letting him have fun you know, that’s the biggest thing just to keep him motivated,” Chad Augustine said.

The new powerlifting season will start in January and Augustine will be going for the 14-15 year old boys world records.

