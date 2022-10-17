National non-profit hired to assess Oklahoma’s broadband connectivity

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Connected Nations, a national non-profit, will be assessing Southwest Oklahoma’s broadband connectivity to look at the various connectivity needs of our community.

They were hired and tasked by the Priddy Foundation to perform the assessments in 22 counties across the area, 6 of which are in Oklahoma.

The Connected Nation Broadband Solutions manager, Catherine Krantz, said that their main focus will be on Comanche County in the beginning, but then will shift focus to the other 5 Oklahoma counties at the beginning of 2023.

“This study will help decision-makers understand what are the connectivity needs in their community. We holistically look at three points: access, adoption, and use. Access is the existing infrastructure itself. Adoption is where the people sign up,” said Krantz.

Krantz said the City of Lawton has taken good care of their broadband infrastructure, so they’ll instead be looking at affordability and digital literacy within the county.

